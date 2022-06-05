Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,490 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $22,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after purchasing an additional 514,803 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,078 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after acquiring an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PKG opened at $159.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.98. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

In other news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

