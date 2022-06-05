Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,436,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.17% of Sensata Technologies worth $212,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $100,615,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,108,000 after acquiring an additional 926,093 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,016,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,281,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 115.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 913,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 490,235 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ST opened at $48.22 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

