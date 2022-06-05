State Street Corp Sells 14,446 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,628,692 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 14,446 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.00% of Performance Food Group worth $212,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,160,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $145,042,000 after purchasing an additional 190,767 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $143,151,000 after purchasing an additional 601,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545,787 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $116,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,321 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,556 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $99,332,000 after purchasing an additional 264,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,083,274 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $96,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,703 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,965 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

