EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,683,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.15% of EMCOR Group worth $214,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,088,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after buying an additional 166,545 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 443.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 124,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,599,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.72 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

