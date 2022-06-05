Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.54% of Southwestern Energy worth $214,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 53,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,787,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 592,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 957,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,067,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 699,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

SWN opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

