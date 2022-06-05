Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Position Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,126,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257,830 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.04% of Commercial Metals worth $222,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,192,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $40.00 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $46.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

