State Street Corp Purchases 16,262 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,967 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.67% of First Citizens BancShares worth $217,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,387,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Robert T. Newcomb bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $731,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $964.00.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $684.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $655.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $749.01. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $610.67 and a 12-month high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.05.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.48 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.35%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

