State Street Corp Buys 157,980 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,046,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,980 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $217,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.52. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $340.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

