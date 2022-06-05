State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,733,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,563 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $221,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,024 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after buying an additional 2,564,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,254,000 after buying an additional 1,680,145 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $31,634,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,942,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after buying an additional 1,603,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

PK opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

