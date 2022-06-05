State Street Corp Has $220.06 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,579 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $220,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 6.3% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after buying an additional 105,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,543,000 after buying an additional 79,634 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gentex by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.48 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

In related news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,045 shares of company stock worth $384,082. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

