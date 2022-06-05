State Street Corp Acquires 178,804 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 178,804 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.41% of XPO Logistics worth $214,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

NYSE XPO opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

