ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.53% of ITT worth $221,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $2,176,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ITT by 4.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $74.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.16 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.50.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

