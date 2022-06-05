State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.01% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $220,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5,404.2% during the 4th quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 137,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 135,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $87.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.97 and a beta of 1.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $161.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

