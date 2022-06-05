State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 158,536 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $218,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 652,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after buying an additional 387,451 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 788.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after buying an additional 221,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,818,000 after buying an additional 197,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after buying an additional 187,984 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,610,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $171,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,918 shares of company stock worth $2,020,334. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Power Integrations stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

