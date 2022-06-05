State Street Corp Decreases Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,852,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 435,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.59% of Associated Banc worth $222,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $15,372,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,682 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 491,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 139,188 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 92,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

