Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 113,780 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Invitae worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invitae by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NVTA opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.07.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,444 shares of company stock valued at $802,185. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

