Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.18 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,530,000 after acquiring an additional 361,498 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $3,000,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $79,016,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

GH opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $133.82.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

