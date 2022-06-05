Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Energizer worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 890.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENR opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.16. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

