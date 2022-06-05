Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 81,613 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,613 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,733,000 after acquiring an additional 219,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,049 shares of company stock worth $2,078,536. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.