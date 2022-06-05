Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,617 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL opened at $188.81 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $180.30 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.71.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

