Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 20,169 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

CMA stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.70. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.