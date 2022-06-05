Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,485 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $83,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,190,000 after buying an additional 413,694 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $60,159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after buying an additional 249,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.61.

Shares of TER stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.43. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $97.63 and a one year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.