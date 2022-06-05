Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $228.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.68 and a 200 day moving average of $193.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,830 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

