Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,308 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Plexus worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after purchasing an additional 61,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 717,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

PLXS opened at $83.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $99.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

In other news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $287,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,978.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,978,483 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

