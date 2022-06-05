Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $41.93 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $38.56 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

