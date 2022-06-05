Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,326 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,393,000 after purchasing an additional 589,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,742,000 after purchasing an additional 448,316 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,621,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,714,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTLA opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.74. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. William Blair started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

