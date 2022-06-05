Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after acquiring an additional 278,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,750,000 after acquiring an additional 214,731 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after acquiring an additional 191,618 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,758,000 after acquiring an additional 130,498 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $218.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.03 and a 200-day moving average of $283.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.07 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.39.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

