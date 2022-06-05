Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 24,509 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

