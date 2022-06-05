Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,714,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $51,680,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 557,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,722,000 after acquiring an additional 363,046 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,596,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,317,000 after acquiring an additional 340,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

NTES opened at $102.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.97%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

