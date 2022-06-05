Commerce Bank Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

