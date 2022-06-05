Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

