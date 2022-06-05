Commerce Bank Cuts Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of STERIS by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 122,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,626,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,867,000 after purchasing an additional 100,972 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of STERIS by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 587,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,245 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $220.47 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $190.64 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.59 and a 200-day moving average of $231.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

