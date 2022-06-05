Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 101,520 Shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,520 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Colicity were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLI. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Colicity during the third quarter worth $3,077,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity in the third quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colicity in the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Colicity by 3.0% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 432,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colicity stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Colicity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

