Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,261,000 after buying an additional 190,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,082,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $248,203,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.00.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $405.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $374.03 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.