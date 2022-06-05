Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,577 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 44,640 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 143,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 609,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,323,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,801,000 after acquiring an additional 394,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.