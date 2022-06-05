Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,577 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 44,640 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 143,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 609,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,323,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,801,000 after acquiring an additional 394,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $38.27.
In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.
About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.