CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,829 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CDW by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $175.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $155.39 and a 12 month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

