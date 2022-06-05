Commerce Bank Buys 144 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

CF stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.63. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

