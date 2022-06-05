SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $329.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.75. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $306.28 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

