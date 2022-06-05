Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 42,713 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.67. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

