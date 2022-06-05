Commerce Bank Trims Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in STORE Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,261,000 after purchasing an additional 741,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in STORE Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,560,000 after purchasing an additional 323,382 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in STORE Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,151,000 after purchasing an additional 359,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,904,000 after purchasing an additional 138,054 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.17. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

