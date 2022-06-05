Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,934,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 300.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,658 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 40,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,459 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VRTX opened at $269.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.38. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
