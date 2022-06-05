Commerce Bank Sells 153,196 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153,196 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

