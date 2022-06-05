Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $9,734,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLR opened at $134.49 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.35 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.88.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

