Commerce Bank Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $283.94 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.33 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.98 and its 200-day moving average is $331.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.06.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

