Commerce Bank Acquires 763 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after acquiring an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after acquiring an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after buying an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $286,664,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG opened at $154.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $159.69.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $6,971,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.