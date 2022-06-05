Commerce Bank Acquires 300 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE opened at $79.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

