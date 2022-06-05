Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,417 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 25.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 25.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

