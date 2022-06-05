Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,671 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.74 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,825 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

