Commerce Bank Purchases 2,190 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,170 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,638 shares of company stock worth $6,984,354. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

