Commerce Bank Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,842 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

